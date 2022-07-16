The Police in Jigawa have arrested six suspected pickpockets in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Shiisu said the suspects, aged between 18 and 25, were arrested after they allegedly pick pocketed N13,000 and a mobile phone from one Ibrahim Garba of Baturiya village.

He explained that the suspects, resident in Hadejia town, stole the money and phone from the victim at Baturiya market.

Meanwhile, the PPRO added that the police arrested six suspected drug peddlers and recovered 180 tablets of Diazepam (D5) drug in the same LGA.

According to him, the suspects, aged between 20 and 33, were arrested when the police, in collaboration with vigilante group, raided Janbulo and Baturiya market black spots.

“During their arrest, 180 tablets of Diazepam (D5), one tablet of tramadol and five wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis were found in their possession,” the PPRO said.

He assured that the command would not relent in its rigourous patrols and raids on criminal hideouts and black spots to flush out criminals in nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.