The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 14 suspected criminals during raids on black spots in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu said the suspects, aged between 18 and 52, were arrested in Sara and Old Gwaram town on June 6, at about 2:00 p.m.

He said the police arrested the suspects when its operatives raided black spots and hideouts for criminals in the affected areas.

The spokesman said the police also recovered 525 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks during the raids.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Shiisu reiterated commitment of the command to flush out criminals and enhance security in the state.