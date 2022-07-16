.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has nabbed 67 perons and paraded them before Journalists who were alleged to be in connection of committing various criminal offences such as rape, armed robbery, possession of dangerous weapons and fictitious act of persuading some members of the general public to become rich overnight.

Briefing Journalists at the Police Headquarters, Maiduguri on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Sani Shatambaya said “on the 15/06/2022 at about 2243hrs One Zara Abubakar ‘F’ 40 yrs old of Kaleri area of Maiduguri metropolis reported at the Ibrahim Taiwo Estate Police Division that on the same date at about 1900hrs, one Usman Hassan ‘M’ 24yrs old of the same address lured her daughter one Hajara Abubakar ‘F’ 10yrs old into uncompleted building on the same area and forcefully had canal knowledge of her. Hence the case was reported and the suspect was arrested, case under investigation. “.

“In Case 1 and 2 the suspects in possession of dangerous weapons, causing hurts and threatening the life and safety of innocent citizens were

arrested at different locations and at different times between the Months of

June and July across all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“This is not unconnected with the gallantry and unwavering efforts of the personnel of the command as well as the information provided by some good citizens of

the state/intelligence gathering by our officers,” the police Spokeman added..

ASP Shatambaya further said that “in a similar vein, 22 suspects being caught in possession of drugs

suspected to be Indian hemp are unfortunately mostly Youths who are suppose to channel their efforts and ability toward a profitable venture, but choose to be a drug dealers and drug takers.”

He assured that the command under the able and capable leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Cp Abdu Umar wishes to state clearly that no one who chose to be a criminal in the state would go unpunished, as the police is poised to arrest, investigate and charged any arrested suspects to court.

In addition, Shatambaya said, 30 persons were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons, and which, are capable of causing harm.

He also said, “On 17/06/2022 at about 1340hrs, some suspects mostly youths of wulari area Maiduguri were arrested by operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA Maiduguri with 75 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition along Maiduguri/Damaturu road Enroute Asaba, the Delta state.

“The case was transferred to this Command with the exhibit. On rigorous and intensive interview, suspects claimed to have been given the consignment by a driver from Gamboru/Ngala (names not yet known), the said driver is also been trailed for arrest. Investigation towards unravelling their motive is being intensified.”

He further explained that “On 24/06/2022 at about 1450hrs, one Buhari Mallam Muhammed

(M) of Gomari airport Maiduguri, reported to this office that, a syndicate opersons, who claimed to be Aljanu (Spirit) from the inner world, deceived

him into believing that, they were sent by God to financially reward him based on his positive integrity, that they made him to go to a designated

location at government girls Secondary School Maiduguri and drop five (5)

assorted handsets valued at N350,000, and the sum of N12,000 cash, before

rewarding him. That he did as ordered only to switch off their phones after carting away the five handsets/money at where he dropped same for them,

tentacles were spread by Crack Operatives, fortunately on 25/06/2022 at about 2030hrs, one Atiku Umar (M) of Gwange Ward Maiduguri was

arrested in connection with the case. On rigorous and intensive interview, he confessed to the crime and mentioned three of his accomplices in the

dastardly act. Investigation towards their arrest is being intensified.”.

To this end, Shatambaya assured the residents that the Command is committed to deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approach in fighting crime in the state.