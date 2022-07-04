.

By Clifford Ndujihe

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to be tolerant of other viewpoints.

The former Anambra State Governor made the appeal in a post on his verified Twitter handle, yesterday, following his supporters’ criticism of Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, who had attacked Obi on social media.

Oyemade had advised youths not to waste their enthusiasm on a “poorly planned project.”

Although the clergyman did not mention any name, his advice was seen as an attack on the youth movement of Obi.

Although, Oyemade has deleted the post, he received many caustic criticisms with one critic recalling his support for President Buhari in 2015 and comments that the president would turn things around.

In a series of tweets, Obi said he understood that citizens were frustrated but urged his supporters to express their opinions with “grace,” channel their energy positively and be open to future collaborations.

His words: “I sincerely thank my supporters for believing in me and my commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria.

“However, I appeal once more that we should be tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions and possibly learn from them.

“While the frustration and anger in the country is understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building.”