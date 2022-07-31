.

Ayo Onikoyi

Plus-size model, influencer and content creator, Ehondor A. Omosefe a.k.a Sefi Oma is the founder of F.A.T. House Entertainment and a woman on a soul-searching journey to connect with other plus-size people to bridge the loneliness she felt living as a plus-size person.

In a chat with Potpourri, Oma asserted that there are too many negative myths about plus-size women, adding that her mission is to correct them and change the mindsets of most plus-size women around the world.

“Over the years, there is no myth I haven’t heard about being a plus size woman. Most are annoying, disgusting and untrue and if you allow those words to sink into you,you would be controlled and stagnant by it all your life. I have been scared though but now,I took it upon myself to explore my God-given body and it has been an amazing journey discovering new things about myself and body,” she remarked.

“My mission is to encourage plus-size persons to have self-love; to change the narrative that plus-size persons are lazy, dirty, unhealthy, and seen as mere sexual objects; and to remove body-shaming through awareness campaigns,” she added.

