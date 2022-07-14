By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Some concerned citizens of Plateau State have appealed to all relevant authorities concerned with the release of former Governor Joshua Dariye to expedite action for him to leave detention as his continued incarceration three months after he was granted a Presidential pardon.

They specifically called on the State Governor, Simon Lalong to use his office as a lawyer to ensure the former governor returned home immediately to attend to his health, the ground which warranted his pardon in the first instance.

The citizens, led by Rhoda Sanda on behalf of the coalition of free Dariye groups stated they are appalled and disturbed that all the necessary authorities concerned to effect his release from prison are still dragging their feet over the matter despite the state of health of the former governor.

According to her, “We are here on the continued incarceration of one of the illustrious sons of Plateau State, former Governor Joshua Dariye who was granted presidential pardon three months ago. We wish to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, the Council of States, the Governor of Plateau State, and Chairman of the Northern Governors, Simon Lalong for the Presidential Pardon granted our illustrious son, Chief Joshua Dariye

“Your commitments towards the pardon granted our father depicted your demonstration of love and concern towards the plight of Chief Joshua Dariye. The mere pronouncement of the Council of State gladdens our hearts and lightens up the darkness occasioned by his absence in his immediate family, among friends and associates, we are deeply grateful.

“Our deep concern at the moment is the continued incarceration of Senator Dariye, Dr. Jolly Nyame, and others despite the pardon granted him by the Council of State three months ago. We are appalled and disturbed that all the necessary authorities concerned to effect his release from prison are still dragging their feet over the matter despite the state of health of the former governor.

“It would be recalled that the Council of State granted him a pardon because of his state of health so that he can go home and take proper care of himself. Based on this, the general expectation is that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami SAN, and all other relevant authorities will act with quick dispatch to effect the presidential pardon. But to our surprise, nothing has been done three months after the pardon.”

She added, “As a law-abiding citizen and a group with high regards for the rule of law, and do not want to fall victims of display of crass ignorance in a bid to understanding the logical perspective to his continued detention. It would be recalled that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Garba Pwul (SAN) recently questioned the rationale behind the continued incarceration of the former governor. He faulted the continued incarceration as he stated that his release from prison shouldn’t have been delayed for more than 24 hours after the pardon was pronounced by the President.

“The general belief is that being the highest constitutional authority in the country, there should be no delay in implementing the pardon. We are therefore appealing to Governor Simon Lalong as a father, to step into this matter and interface with relevant authorities concerned about why one of the illustrious sons of the state, Senator Joshua Dariye is still being held three months after the Presidential pardon.

“Your prompt intervention in this regard will also dispel all manner of insinuations surrounding his continued incarceration and probably unravel why he is still being kept. As a father, your urgent intervention is needed and you cannot afford to ignore this clarion call or sit on the fence. The concerned people of Plateau State want to know the reason behind the hesitancy of the Ministry of Justice in issuing his release warrant to the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“We are also making a passionate appeal to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN to do the needful and transmit the warrant to the agencies responsible for the release of Senator Dariye, Dr. Jolly Nyame, and others without any further delay.”