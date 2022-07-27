By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—A group of elders in the All Progressives Congress APC, has kicked against the nomination of a former Resident Electoral Commissioner REC of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe as governorship candidate of the party in Plateau state.

Dr Goshwe was until January this year INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Benue State. He had however reportedly resigned his appointment to join the ruling party.

However, following the recent publication of names of candidates of various political parties for the 2023 general elections by INEC, the group, comprising some foundational members of the ruling APC under the aegis of Progressives Foundation Movement PFM has raised alarm over the publication.

PFM reminded the national leadership of APC under Senator Abdullahi Adamu of an earlier petition to him where all other aspirants who refused to participate in the purported primaries that produced Nentawe Yilwaltda Goshwe as governorship candidate, following alleged irregularities.

The group vowed to seek justice if the party fails to use the window period for substitution of candidates to right the wrongs.

In a petition on behalf of others by Mr. Jacob Gyang, Elder Victor Useni and Musa Ardo, the group said among others, “For the records, we are bonafide members of the APC who are duly registered as required and whose membership is in compliance with the APC guidelines and Constitution.

“We painstakingly entrenched the party in the state and further still indicated our respective interests to contest the Governorship of Plateau state under the platform of the APC and in further compliance, took all the requisite steps including but not restricted to buying the party’s nomination forms, believing that the processes leading to the party primaries were not only going to be all inclusive, but was to be credible such that its conclusion was to be easily acceptable and capable of galvanizing our collective efforts and unity of purpose towards ensuring the overall victory of the party in the state.”