.

By Harris Emanuel

Fishermen under the aegis of Watch Out Multipurpose Cooperative Society have stated that they do not pay the Nigerian Navy to protect them against militants in the waterways.

Spokesman for the group, Mr. Ogunbiyi Johnbull , stated this while reacting to alleged inducement by the navy and reports that pirates invaded Ibaka beach , abducted five fishermen and carted away their outboard motor engines.

He said, “We do not pay the navy to do their work. But We have a cordial relationship with them. At times when we have problem in the high sea, they do come to our rescue. There is an incident when we even offer them some drums of fuel after helping us in the sea, they rejected the offer.

“Besides it was shocking when we heard the information that 700 sea pirates invaded Ibaka beach, carting away boat engines worth N6m. When such incident happened there is no way that it will not affect some of us. We don’t hear such information in the beach except in the newspaper. The story is false. “We are not disputing the fact that there are militants in the high sea but not militants invading Ibaka beach.”

Also speaking, a native of Ibaka community and Base Liaison Officer, Uduak Isemin, said it was wrong to spread such false information about the community without thorough investigations-Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Lt Cdr Samuel Olowookere, described as surprising reports that over 700 pirates invaded Ibaka fishing community, adjacent the naval base.

On the allegation that fishermen contribute money for protection but get nothing in return, Olowookere said: “No fisherman during the period of our stay here or prior to our stay here pay Nigerian Navy.