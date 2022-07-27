Amaju Pinnick, NFF boss

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria may host Africa’s continental football showpiece twenty-five years after it hosted that which it lost to Cameroon in the final.

Nigeria and Ghana co-hosted the African Cup of Nations in year 2000 where two stadia – one in Lagos and another in Kano, were used in Nigeria. Ghana also presented two.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is likely to withdraw the hosting right of the 2025 AFCON from the West African country.

With Guinea risking being stripped of the hosting right for the 2025 edition, Pinnick revealed that he has gotten the backing of the Minister of Sports to submit a co-hosting bid with Benin Republic.

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” Pinnick told Completesports.

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting of such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from Caf.

“We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

Nigeria has hosted the continent on only two occasions – 1980 and 2000.