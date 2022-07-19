Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

ASABA—DEPUTY Senate President and All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said some unnamed leaders prevailed on senators to back down on the demand for five per cent equity shares for Niger Delta host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act, and accept three per cent.

Omo-Agege in a statement by Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, made the disclosure at a meeting in Warri, weekend, with The Struggle Platform, a group pushing for improved condition of Ijaw in oil-bearing communities.

His running mate, Mr. Friday Osanebi; state APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie; chairman, APC Delta Central, Paulinus Akpeki; APC House of Assembly candidate for Patani state constituency, Raymos Guanah; Michael Johnny; former Commissioner, Chris Ekiyor and others accompanied him to the meeting.

He said: “Not too long ago, the issue of the PIB, now PIA, came up. And there was a debate as to what should be the entitlement of host communities. As the Deputy Senate President and Leader of the Southern Senators, I had caused a meeting to be held in my house where we took a position that at the very least, we should go for five per cent.

“Negotiations this time became very serious. While some of us were fighting that at the very least, we go with the five per cent that had been passed in the House of Representatives, they were able to permeate the Senate through some of our leaders, who felt that three percent was okay, that we should take three per cent first. If the House could take it at five percent, why not us in the Senate?

“I do not want to mention names but leaders called in to say we should accept it for now. I say this to let you know that we initially aimed even higher than five per cent.”

He expressed concern over acts of injustice meted out to oil-bearing communities in the country, particularly in Niger Delta, saying: “I believe that government has been unfair to the Ijaw people, given their contribution to the economy of this country. And given their contribution to the struggle for what comes to Delta State.”

He said the push for an increment of the equity shares for host communities to five percent in the Petroleum Industry Bill, now Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, was a major struggle.

He lamented that Ijaw and other oil-producing communities that lay golden egg have been abandoned by successive administrations in the state. This unfortunate situation, he said, has led to untold poverty and deprivation in those communities.

He expressed regret over the plight of pensioners, describing the refusal of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to pay pensioners their entitlements as callous.