By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Maiduguri city was taken agog on Saturday when dignatories from far and near stormed the city to attend the wedding fatiha of daughter of the 2023 APC Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Chief of Staff to the President (COS), Ambassador Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The wedding fatiha took place at the Shehu of Borno, His Eminence, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai Umar El Kanemi’s palace Saturday amidst mammoth crowd, where the former Governor of Bauchi State and former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu stood in as father of the groom, Architect Ibrahim Bunu while Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State stood in ad father of the bride, Senator Shettima with dowry of 12 gold coins.

The wedding fatiha was adminstered by the Chief Imam Idaini of Borno, Shiekh Shettima Mamman Sale.

The Groom is Sadiq Ibrahim Bunu, while the is Fatima Kashim Shettima.

Apart from Prof. Gamabari who represented president Buhari, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan was also in attendance as well as the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (Rted) and 2023 APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Other personalities at the wedding include business moguls, the President of Dangote Conglomerate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Mohammed Idimi, the President, Idimi Group of Companies and Chairman Oriental Energy Resources Ltd and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the Chairman, Max Air limited.

Likewise, Inspector General of Police, IGP Baba Usman Alkali, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, former APC National Chairman and former Governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the Chairman of 36 State Governors, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State represented the State Governors, the APC Chairman of the State Governors Forum were also in attendance.

Other dignatories further include Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, APC Deputy National Chairman Senator Abubakar Kyari, Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

About 19 traditional rulers ( Emirs and Chiefs), Diplomats, National Assembly members including some senators and House of Representatives, State Assembly members, politicians and top government officials, security chiefs and labour union leaders among others also graced the occasion amidst tight security.

