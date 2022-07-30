.

By Hafeez Bolarinwa

Foremost girl’s College in Nigeria, Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, on Thursday, 28 July, rolled out it’s red carpet in honour of its students and staff who performed excellently in the course of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Miss Kalu Gift, honoured with award as Best-Behaved Senior Girl, by Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, Principal, Queens College, Lagos.

The Principal Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye in her speech acknowledged and appreciated the Federal Ministry of Education and Queens College Old Girls Association for their constant financial and moral support. She said “adoration to the Most High God whose invisible hands has been our anchor to be part of another Speech and Prize Giving Day. I equally appreciate the Federal Ministry of Education for the constant financial and moral support which made it possible for the smooth running of the school”.

Miss Alimi Aisha being presented with the Award for the Best Student in Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) by the College Principal, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye.

She noted that “the major goal of my administration since I came on board, is to improve on the academic standard in addition to improving the welfare of both staff and students”.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye stressed further that in the course of the year, “teachers were also exposed and sponsored to trainings in form of workshops, seminars, conferences and many more to keep them abreast with current and modern teaching methods”, while also appreciating the Old Girls’ Association of the College for their unrelenting gesture in giving back to their alma mater.”

Miss Boluwatife Olorunyomi being awarded Most Responsible Visually Challenged Student by Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye.

On academic progress, the Principal revealed that there was significant improvement in external examinations, “in WASSCE, 99.3% of our students made credits and above in English Language, while 97.2% had Credits and above in Mathematics. 96.6% of our Queen’s made Credits and above in 5 subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics. In NECOSSCE, 85.99% of our candidates had Credits and above in more than 5 subjects including English Language and Mathematics”.

Similar progress she said, was recorded in BECE, where 97.3% of the students made 6 passes and above, including English Language and Mathematics, adding “it is our desire to attain 100% this year in all external examination by the Grace of God.”

Miss Olushola Success being presented with the certificate of the Best Student in Technical Drawing by the school PTA Chairman, Engr. Ademola Adewuyi

The guest speaker at the event, Dr. Feyi Ademola-Adeoye, admonished the students to learn from the story of Oluwatobiloba Amusan who recently became the first Nigerian World Champion in Athletics.

She encouraged the students to do something about their dream in order to achieve it. She said; “according to Bishop David Oyedepo, true success is the accomplishment of an assignment of the attainment of a desired end. it is an end product of a discovery of the product of purpose. If you want to win in life, if you want to make it in life, if you want to be somebody in life, if you have a dream to achieve, if you want your dream to come to reality, you have to work diligent. You have to work hard. You have to pick yourself up every morning and do something about your dream in order to achieve your dream”.

Dr. Ademola-Adeoye, took the students down the historical path leading to the record breaking achievement of Tobi Amusan, “she said something in 2016, I am unknown now, but I will be unforgettable, I will persist untill I succeed”, adding that this should be their mantra if they want to succeed.

Miss Chukwuemeka Sophai being presented with the certificate of the Best Student in Technical Drawing by the school PTA Chairman, Engr. Ademola Adewuyi

On his part, the P.T.A Chairman, Engr. Ademola Adewuyi advised the students to remain focused and shun distractions, as they continue their journey of secondary school education.

According to him, “all of us want to Buga, is that the right word? For you to Buga you have to be successful, isn’t it? Or, can you Buga with empty pockets or with zeros in your subjects? Success has many friends, but if you don’t do well, that means you will have limited friends. what I will advise you today as you continue your journey of secondary school is that you should remain focused and shun distraction and peer pressure”.

Also, Chairman of Queens College School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Barr. Yetunde Awofuwa, in her speech said, “there is time for everything. There is time to read, there is time to study. There is a difference between reading and studying. When you read, you read casually. When you study, you read indept, you note everything, you do your assignment and you do your work. Tobi Amusan has set a lifetime record, I have set a lifetime record. Please, set your lifetime record.”

Some of the Students awarded at the event were,

Kalu Gift, the Head Girl 2021-22 set, as Best Behaved Senior Girl.

Alimi Aisha, the Deputy Head Girl, for Best Student in Islamic Studies, while

Boluwatife Olorunyomi, was adjudged the Most Responsible Visually Challenged Student.

