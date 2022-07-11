The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Monday paid a Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

Governors on the trip to Daura were Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

At the end of a closed-door meeting with the President, the governors expressed happiness with the choice of the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The delegation was led by the Chairman, the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Speaking to newsmen, Bagudu revealed they (APC governors) were pleasantly surprised when Tinubu announced in Daura on Sunday that Shettima was the Vice Presidential candidate.

He said the governors were happy that it was no less a person than Shettima who was announced the Vice Presidential candidate.

Bagudu said, no doubt, Shettima would complement the good qualities of Tinubu.

He added that “We are very very happy at the choice. The two will complement each other and will surely consolidate on the achievements of the President in the past seven years .”