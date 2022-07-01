By Miftaudeen Raji

It was all tears for Nigerian Disc Jockey and producer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as Dj Cuppy as she completed the thesis of her Master’s degree programme at the prestigious University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, she shared a photo of herself in tears via her verified Twitter handle, with a message which reads, “TEARS OF JOY The wait is finally over!!! My THESIS for @UniofOxford is finally 100% done and submitted!!!

“Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now. I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. #CuppyOnAMission,” she added.

Recall that the billionaire heiress, who had been admitted into Oxford university for her master’s degree program, had frequently complained about her thesis.

The producer further said, “Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself so much, both mentally and physically, to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University twice.

“I’ve done something only a few can do, and I don’t need to ask for anyone’s respect or flowers – I’ve earned them! People keep asking where the party is?! LOL I need to rest and rebuild… I am fatigued and partying is the last thing on my mind. Grateful to the Most High,” DJ Cuppy added.