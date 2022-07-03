Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo always wanted to become a successful businessman in life. That was why he set out his life from childhood knowing full well that he must work hard to fulfill his heart’s desire. So it comes as no surprise to see him being ranked among Nigeria’s top billionaires.

In a society where the socio-economic and political environments are not conducive to career development, a 40-year-old young man, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo has been able to weather the storm and carved a niche for himself by building an empire of business ventures around himself.

Kariboye-Igbo, who hails from Buguma in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, is a business tycoon and a quiet billionaire whose wealth cuts across multifaceted business chains.

He is known to be a successful investor in real estate, oil and gas, entertainment, and car dealership, and a philanthropist per excellence who set up the Oil Money Foundation to impact on the life of Nigerians. In a chat with newsmen, Oilmoney responded to some questions about himself and what has continued to shape his perception about life.

Q: Do billionaires like you claim you are enjoying their life?

Oilmoney : Billionaires love what they do. They enjoy their business and the industry they’re in. Naturally, this makes you happier than having to do what you don’t like. And billionaires are free in the sense that they work not because they have to, but because they like doing it and find it important.

Q: What are billionaire’s life like?

Oilmoney: According to an article by Insider, billionaires can typically afford to spend $80 million a year, with many spending their wealth on private jets, real estate, remote islands, cars, art, trips to space, and superyachts. All these industries are booming as the world’s billionaires seek lavish goods and investments

Q: What does a billionaire do all day?

Oilmoney : Successful entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett, prioritise rest and swear by seven to eight hours of peaceful sleep. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, reportedly wakes up at five every morning, while Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, rises at 5:45 am.

Q: Do rich people have happy lives?

Oilmoney : They published the results in their 2010 paper, High Income Improves Evaluation of Life but Not Emotional Wellbeing. They learned that happiness increases with levels of income until our basic needs are met. In other words, wealthy people aren’t happier than the upper-middle class.

Q: What do billionaires do for fun?

Oilmoney : Philanthropy is the most popular hobby among billionaires, according to Wealth-X’s 2019 Billionaire Census. Sports, boating, and travel are also popular pastimes among the richest people in the world, according to Wealth-X.14

Q:Who is happier rich or poor?

Oilmoney : Some say that wealth increases happiness because it provides greater security and greater access to resources. Economist Richard Easterlin conducted studies on income and happiness in the 1970s and found that richer people are usually happier than poor, but only to a certain income level.

Q: Is being a billionaire hard?

Oilmoney : It isn’t easy to become a billionaire especially if you haven’t already made millions. You will need time, patience, investment savvy, and entrepreneurship to become a billionaire unless you are born into a family with billions that you stand to inherit.

Q: How do you feel as a billionaire?

Oilmoney : If You want to be a billionaire, start acting like one and dream it. You will never get big if you don’t think big. Tune out the noise. Have a plan. Get help from someone who has been there. Give generously. Dress like a billionaire. Learn how to act in public. Start hanging out with billionaires.

Q: How do billionaires think?

Oilmoney : Billionaires have a very long-term perspective. Unfortunately, it’s a type of short-term perspective that never results in anything in the long-term. A billionaire, on the other hand, is making decisions and taking action for objectives that are often 10 years or more into the future

Q: How much sleep do billionaires get?

Oilmoney : Having a set morning routine can help jump-start your day — it even works for billionaires. Both Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett prioritize sleep and aim to get eight hours per night.

Q: What is a billionaire mindset?

Oilmoney : The billionaire mindset is a state of mind where focus, creativity, and love are the major drivers, it is the state of natural blissfulness and urge to add value to society and impact the lives around.