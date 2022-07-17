Successful business persons in the country have been enjoined to make philanthropy the core of their corporate social responsibility.

The call was made by Adebowale Zainab Titilayo, the founder and CEO of GlowEssence Skincare, while she was responding to the public’s queries following a viral video in which she was seen sharing loaves of bread on the street.

In the video, she is seen giving out the loaves from the boot of her car to people of different ages and sex who are coming from every direction.

According to her: “The GlowEssence Skincare brand has gained tremendous acceptance across Nigeria and other parts of the world. People now call in from different parts of Nigeria and even beyond to request our products. Others reach out to us on Instagram and via Whatsapp.”

Continuing, she said: “Having attained success, I am obliged, personally, to give back to society. And within the limit of my means, I know I can provide food for some people who cannot afford it. And that is what I do every Friday, especially during Ramadan, as a Sadaqah. Moreso, as a Muslim, Zakat, the obligatory act of giving, is a pillar of Islam that I observe.”

She further added: “My mother had a hard time raising us after the death of my father. So I know where the shoe pinches the less privileged. And I consider it my duty to do the most I can for them.”

Adebowale, whose four-year-old company is one of the leading brands in the beauty industry, further enjoined successful entrepreneurs to give generously to the welfare of the less privileged.

“That way we can contribute meaningfully to the upliftment of the vulnerable members of society,” she concluded.