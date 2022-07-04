The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria, AHAPN, has described the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, rejection of the proposed amendment to the University Teaching Hospitals bill as a show of “Ignorance”.

In a statement, AHAPN National Chairman, Pharm Olabode Ogunjemiyo said MDCAN should be the ones who should have initiated the wonderful Bill which is meant to bring life into the nation’s health system rather than “showcase a level of ignorance before the public as regards the subject”.

According to the statement: “Having observed a lot of anomalies in the Nigerian Health institutions as compared with the happenings in other climes with better health indices, a members of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, decided to sponsor a Bill that will project the Nigerian Health System into the trajectory of Best countries with Global Best Practices as obtained by many countries like UK, Canada and USA”.

AHAPN insisted that the bill among other things seeks to: “Change the nomenclature of the Heads of Tertiary Health Institution in Nigeria from Chief Medical Director, Redefine the qualifications of the Head of Tertiary Hospitals, Provide a definite tenure of office for the Head of the Tertiary Hospitals, Include students of Health Sciences in the Training programmes of Tertiary Hospitals, Include Hospitals established post-enactment of the extant legal framework in the schedule and for other related matters,Restructure the composition of the Governing Boards of Federal Government Tertiary Hospitals”.

The group urged the National Assembly to pass the bill for the improvement of healthcare saying: “MDCAN, APCOM should be the ones who should have initiated this wonderful Bill which is meant to bring life into the comatose nature of our present Health system”.