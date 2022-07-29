Focus on implementation of Sugar-Sweetened Beverage taxation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A leading private sector health foundation, PharmAccess Foundation, Thursday, led other stakeholders in the health sector, to seek sustainable healthcare funds for effective healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

In an address of welcome during the ‘Health Financing Policy Dialogue Conference’ which was held in Abuja, the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Dr Njide Ndili, said it cannot be overemphaisized as far as importance of increasing health financing and ring-fencing the proceeds from the pro-health taxes are concerned.

Ndili made it known that PharmAccess’ commitment to support mobilizing of resources for the health sector has been strategic in benefit of Nigerians.

She also expressed optimism that the dialogue would yield positive results for the sector.

Read Also:

Quality Healthcare: Kwara, PharmAccess resolve to consolidate over 10 years partnership

However, she commended the Minister of Finance on the prompt implementation of the

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage,

SSB, tax following intense advocacy which was supported by the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Health Watch, and the World Bank Nigeria Office.

The dialogue focused on the implementation of SSB taxation and its potential as a means for increasing healthcare financing.

She said: “The COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the external funding from other countries as development aid, because they focused on retaining their funds to manage the effects of the pandemic on their health systems.

“This is therefore a turning point for Low and Middle-Income Countries in Africa, including Nigeria—to focus on innovation and local resource mobilization to fund the healthcare sector.

“With the recent passing of the NHIA law making health insurance mandatory, it is imperative that we mobilize enough resources to fund health service delivery, especially for those who cannot afford to pay for themselves.

“We are therefore excited to host this dialogue to elicit ideas for implementation following which a communique will be disseminated with the Federal Ministries of Health, Finance, The National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, for further action.”

The dialogue had in attendance dignitaries and keynote speakers including the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe; the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo; the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, representatives from the Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, UNFPA, WHO Geneva Office, and several other international health stakeholders including over 120 participants who joined the dialogue virtually.

While delivering her goodwill message, the Economic Policy Adviser, the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos, Sonia Odije-Fajusigbe said: “We believe that Nigeria’s Health Insurance Scheme should be decentralized to meet the growing need of the nation and to see that there is more funding for the health sector of Nigeria.”

Giving his speech, the DG of the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo said: “Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to a variety of healthcare problems including diabetes and a host of other diseases.

“The cost of treating mild to moderate diabetes has become an additional financial burden for individuals affected, as it ranges from N300,000 to N500,000 per annum. It could even run into millions in very severe cases.

“This trend is particularly worrisome because over 82m Nigerians live on less than $1 per day.

“If we must achieve Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC), we must then prioritize health financing, especially through additional taxes or mandatory insurance.

“This is what many developed nations have done. The SSB tax and National Health Insurance Scheme provide Nigeria a revolutionary chance to attain better healthcare services that will decrease Nigerians’ suffering in accessing healthcare.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, spoke on the difficulty of collecting these taxes.

Oloriegbe said: “One of the major challenges with this taxation is the problem of collection, because the payers are always complaining that they are being taxed in multiple ways.

“Apart from that, we are all aware of the struggle over our federalism as to who is to collect or not collect value-added taxes, VAT. This is also a major obstacle that is stifling our efforts.”

Sen Oloriegbe went appealed to stakeholders not to focus discussions on health financing alone rather on effective utilization of funds for the larger interest of Nigerians.

He stressed that it is one thing to have the funds, and yet another thing to effectively channel those funds in the appropriate directions to create lasting progress in the health sector.

He mentioned that in the 2021 budget, the health sector returned money back to the national treasury to the tune of N6 billion, he pointed that based on this return, there is need for discussions on how to effectively use funds and not just how to get more funds.

The Director- General, DG, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, commended PharmAccess Foundation for putting together the dialogue, which he emphasized that the healthcare sector is indeed a pivotal sector for all Nigerians.

He made it clear that the importance of SSB taxation implementation is key to a sustainable quality healthcare service in Nigeria.

According to him, 54 counties in the world including five in Africa have introduced SSB taxes, and said Nigeria cannot be exceptional of Nigerians want the best of healthcare services.

He added that Nigeria’s SSB taxation journey started in 2016 but came into reality in 2021.

The conference also had panel discussions which hosted several distinguished panelists including the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Bagudu; the Founder/ CEO of BudgIT, Mr Olusegun Onigbinde; the General gManager of NHIA, Dr Jonathan Eke, amongst others high profile health care stakeholders across Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS