By Biodun Busari

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has reacted to the latest ranking of Global Innovative Economies where Nigeria dropped to 118 in the world.

According to global innovation index (GII) published by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Sunday, Nigeria which was 114 and 117 in 2019 and 2020 respectively plummeted to 118 in 2021 among 132 countries.

The best economy in Africa according to GII is South Africa which is 61, followed Tunisia and Morocco that are 71 and 77 on the log respectively.

The number one on the list of global innovative economies is Switzerland, while the second is Sweden and the United States of America is third.

Reacting to the data on his Twitter handle, Baba-Ahmed lamented that Nigeria keeps falling on the table of global innovative economies.

YDBaba_Ahmed tweeted, “Innovation drives economic growth. The Nigeria’s position on the GLOBAL INNOVATIVE ECONOMIES list keeps falling.

2021: 118 🇳🇬Nigeria

2020: 117 🇳🇬Nigeria

2019: 114 🇳🇬Nigeria

We must change.

ObiDatti2023

VoteLabourParty.”

Baba-Ahmed is the running mate to LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi in 2023 presidential election.

