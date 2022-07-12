By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has lambasted Muslim cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Gunmi, describing his statement on the alleged tone down of Biafra agitation after Mr. Peter Obi’s emergence as the Presidential candidate of Labour Party as hypocritical.

MASSOB said that Gumi’s statement against pro Biafra agitation is deceiving and full of falsehood.

The group stated that MASSOB and other pro Biafra agitators have been in the self-determination struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration, and have never clamoured for an Igbo man to be Nigeria president.

“Our agenda is known, our mission is stated, our position is unshakable and uncompromised and our goal is to actualize an independent state of Biafra through the principals of non violence. We can never be cowed or intimidated by the Chief patron and negotiator of Fulani terrorist movement ravaging the entire Northern region and rest of Nigeria in pursuit of president Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of islamising Nigeria,” said MASSOB Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu.

Madu in his reply to Gunmi noted that MASSOB and other pro Biafra organizations have nothing against Mr Peter Obi and his intention to save Nigeria from further collapse since he believes in Nigeria, but that MASSOB believe in Biafra.

“If Nigerians elect him based on his competency and pedigree as their new president, does it concern MASSOB? It’s not our business. Mr Peter Obi is not the first person to contest presidential election since September 1999 when we started the MASSOB non violent self-determination struggle. Why attaching him to us now?

“MASSOB advises Shiekh Gunmi to explain his role and other Fulani cabals in the terrorist attack and breaking of Kuje prisons in Abuja. Don’t use Mr Peter Obi and pro Biafra agitation to divert attentions,” Madu chided Gunmi.