Peter Obi: Rejected stone has become chief corner stone —Ohanaeze

By Steve Oko

ENUGU — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has paid glowing tribute on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in honour of his 61st birthday.



Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in a carefully crafted goodwill message, described Obi as “ a rejected stone that has finally become the chief corner stone”.



Ohanaeze further described the former Governor of Anambra State as “an illustrious Igbo son without any dent.”



Below is a full text of the message entitled “ Ohanaeze Ndigbo Felicitates Obi @ 61:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins millions of admirers to felicitate a game changer, soldier of morals, democracy archetype, the popular sentiment of youth politics, an abundant philosopher, prudent resource manager, ethnic barrier-breaker and a quintessential Igbo audacious icon, His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, CON, the former Governor of Anambra State and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections.



“The Obi trajectory, at every juncture, is dotted with ingenuity and resourcefulness. He was the chairman of Next International Nigeria Ltd; Chairman and Director of Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Ltd, Guardian Express Bank Plc.; Chairman, Future View Securities Ltd; Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria Ltd; Chairman, Chams Nigeria Ltd; Chairman, Data Corp Ltd; and Chairman, Card Centre Ltd. Obi was the youngest chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, a position he held until he was elected the governor of Anambra State.



“Obi remains that exceptional Nigerian politician who served as a state governor and left office with neither taint, tarnish nor blemish.”

“While Obi was busy setting standards of good governance for posterity, some other myopic, timid and mundane governors were busy with unconscionable primitive acquisition of wealth to the detriment or impoverishment of the very masses that voted them into office. Quel domage!



“The current events in the Nigerian democratic space is a veritable lesson to the incumbent and indeed to the generations yet unborn. Obi was the governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014.



“What goes for Obi today is the awesome quality service he rendered to his people as a governor; and of course, the dispositional humility, character comeliness and intellectual acumen that define his public conducts.



“Today, Obi is widely impressed and embraced by the oppressed, dispossessed and the downtrodden on one hand; and overtly depressing to the oppressors, predators and political marauders, on the other hand.



“There is an age-old maxim founded on reason, experience and truth that good name is far better than money, silver or gold. This saying has never been better exemplified than the infectious Peter Obi phenomenon. How else can one explain the ongoing intimidating Obi movement in the present day Nigeria: a man whom his track record of accomplishments has countervailed the regrettable and despicable tailspin of Nigerian bourgeois cash and carry democracy?



“On the other hand, Obi is today venerated across the length and breadth of Nigeria, not because of his stupendous wealth but because of the irrepressible plastic power of good over evil, light over darkness and virtues over vices.



“The President General of Ohanaeze ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor feels highly elated that the rejected stone has seamlessly become the corner stone that gravitates the Nigerian grassroots including men and women of timber and caliber.



“My brother, Okwute, be assured that in over one thousand years to come, July 19 will remain a day in history: a day a great African was born into Agulu community, Anambra State, Nigeria: a man who with a mere force of morals, uprightness, persuasions and goodwill was able to change the political narratives of the most populous and backward African country.



“On behalf of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed all sons and daughters of Igbo Land both at home and in the diaspora, we wish you many happy returns and the fulfilment of God’s purpose in your life.”