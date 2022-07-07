.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Dozens of Catholic Bishops and Archbishops from within and outside the country, including prominent individuals on Thursday attended the official consecration of Most Rev. John Bogna Bakeni as the Auxiliary Bishop of Maiduguri Catholic Diocese in Borno state.

Also in attendance was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi. Although he declined to speak to the press, Vanguard gathered that he was in Maiduguri purposely to grace the Ordination.

The Episcopal Ordination was also attended by Bishops of Enugu, Onitcha, Keffi, Panshin, Jalingo, Yola, Bauchi, Jos Dioceses among others.

Bakeni is a native of Shani Local Government Area and first indigenous Bishop from Borno State.

The consecration ceremony was performed by His Excellency, Most Rev. Antonio Guido Filipazz, Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria which took place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Maiduguri.

Performing the spiritual ceremony Most Rev Filipazz charged Bakeni to use his good offices, as a Bishop ‘’to build the body of Christ for His Church to remain in the unity together with the Order of Bishops.’’

He said, the title of Bishop is one of service, not honour, and therefore, a Bishop should strive to benefit others rather than lord it over them, adding that, such is the precept of the Master: the greater should behave as the least and the ruler as the servant.

Filipazz also urged the new Bishop to preach the word in season and out of the season; reprove with all patience and sounding teaching for the benefit of Catholic family.

He said, as the Church entrusted you (Bishop Bakeni), be faithful steward, moderator, and guardian of the mysteries of Christ our Lord, and love all whom God places in your care, especially priests and deacons, your co-workers in the ministry of Christ, but also the poor and the weak, immigrants and strangers.” Filipazz stated.

He also charged the newly consecrated Bishop to guide the holy people of God in the way of salvation as a devoted father and sustain them with the help of his fellow ministers, the priests and deacons, adding that he should equally guide the faithful by remaining the repository of faith as well as incorruptible, as handed down by the Apostles and preserved in the Church everywhere and at all times.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, reminded the new bishop that having been admitted into the fold, he had been entrusted with the task of bearing witness to the truth of the Gospel with the ministry of the Spirit and Justice.

Responding, Bishop Bakeni thanked all the participants for attending the ceremony and urged them to continue to pray for him, adding that since the Pope graciously nominated him as an assistant, as requesteģd by His Lordship, Most Rev. Oliver Dashe Doeme of Maiduguri Diocese, he would remain loyal to Doeme and be dedicated in the Lord’s Vine yard.

Bakeni was born on 15th March, 1975 in Kiri village of Shellang Local Government Area of Adamawa state. He was ordained a Priest on 17th August, 20o2 at St Patrick’s Cathedral Maiduguri, after which, he attended various theological studies within and outside the country before his new appointment as Auxiliary Bishop on 12th April, 2022 by His Holiness, Pope Francis.