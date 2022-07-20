Ossia Ovie

The Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Mr. Ossis Ovie Success has described the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi as a good man.

Ossai on his Facebook page congratulated peter obi on his 61st birthday anniversary.

According to Ossai, I love Peter Obi’s personality despite not being a Peter Obi supporter.

“61 looks good on your Sir Peter Obi.

“I may not be your supporter based on the 2023 presidential election but the fact is that you are a good man and I love your personality.

“I have previously met you and the way you commended me after knowing that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State appointed me as his Aide at the age of 23 inspired me a lot.

“You were so excited to have heard about me before meeting me and your amazing words toward Governor Okowa for bringing the youths closer to him are unexplainable.

“As you celebrate the goodness of God in your life today, it’s my prayer that God Almighty will be with you always .”