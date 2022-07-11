.

By Chimaoni Nwaiwu, NNEWI

A support group for the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, under the aegis of Peter Volunteer Council, PVC, yesterday told Nigerians that with quality candidates in Mr. Obi and Senator Baba-Ahmed, for LP, Nigerians will not longer labour in vain, and the era of Nigeria clueless leadership is coming to an end.

The elected PVC, thumbed up all members of the LP, Nigerian, and Nigerian youths for the emergence of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the party, saying that the choice of Senator Baba-Ahmed is the first step to the party’s victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

PVC, an umbrella support group under the Balance and Equity Group, BEG, a group that has been campaigning for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, disclosed this yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra State, thorough its National Coordinator, Mr. Chris Arinze.

Vividly happy Arinze, also urged Nigerians and the youths in particular to take advantage of the extended ongoing voters registration exercise to make further sacrifice to ensure LP victory on the election day by going to get their Permanent Voters Card just as to endeavour to go back to collect it when it is ready to end the era of Nigeria clueless leadership.

PVC reminded Nigerians that the collective efforts they make today will guarantee the future of their children, adding that power to choose their leaders in 2023 is in their hands, and it is time to change the narrative in Nigeria political sphere.

The group’s statement read, “PVC a staunched obedient support group for Peter Obi Presidency 2023 and his running mate of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, wish to congratulate and thank all members of Labour Party and Nigerian youths for the emergence of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as Mr. Peter Obi’s running mate and vice presidential candidate.”

“We want to also uses this medium to call on all Labour Party supporters, Nigerians and Nigerian youths to take advantage of extended ongoing voters registration exercise to make further sacrifice on the day of choice and go to any of the INEC offices in all the 774 local government areas to register to get their Permanent Voters Card and also endeavor to go back to collect it when it is ready to end the era of Nigerians clueless leadership.

“PVC is assuring all Nigerians that with quality candidates as Peter Obi and Senator Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, flying the flag of Labour Party, Nigerians will not longer labour in vain. As an obedient group, and with collective efforts we all make today, will guarantee the future of our children.

“We believe that the power to choose our leader in 2023 is in our hands, it is therefore, time to change narrative in our political sphere. Labour party have Nigerians as unparalleled political structure to win the Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2023 with our permanent voters card handy.”