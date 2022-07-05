.

Nigerians have continued to react to the recent calls by the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle that citizens should be allowed to take up arms and defend themselves, in the wake of ceaseless kidnappings and gruesome killings prevailing daily in almost all the states in the country.

Julianna Francis, A Media entrepreneur, said “This simply means that the FG has failed the people. On a scale of 1 to 10, they have scored zero. It’s been argued that too much power resides in the FG so when the state govt. should take a stand, they look to the FG. I don’t know why governors are called the CSOs of their states when they are not in control of security agencies. Even when they ask the CP to do something, they will receive a counter directive from the FG. The FG should be held liable for whatever is happening in Nigeria when it comes to insecurity.”

Okechukwu Nwanguma, Human rights advocate, noted, “It is a clear indictment on the state for incompetence and failure to fulfil the primary purpose of govt. Do we still need govt. if it can’t fulfil its purpose? There’s no hope for the future with the crop of politicians jostling to take over from Buhari in 2023. Nigerians must focus on the need to change the system that produces corrupt and unproductive leaders than just recycling those who sustain and benefit from the unjust and exploitative system.”

Muyiwa Akintunde, Entrepreneur, said “By this, Gov. Matawalle has rated himself a failure and ought to have done the needful: resign! The primary responsibility of govt. is to protect the citizens’ lives and property. It is sheer effrontery for a governor to, in a way, admit his incompetence in this duty and still hang on to power. Asking people to defend themselves is a declaration of anarchy; he is returning Zamfara State to the state of nature; every man to himself. Chaos will become the order of the day.

Beatrice Ojukwu, Human rights advocate, “I think it’s a welcome development, desperate times require desperate measures. I feel for the state because they have been pushed to the wall. So if he wants the people to be armed to protect themselves, I am all for it. If these terrorists know that people are armed, there will be a check. In Nigeria today, security is a personal thing. We must be security-conscious all over the country, not just in Zamfara. I wish other governors will do same so that we protect ourselves.”

Stephanie Agbaje, Entrepreneur, “We cannot allow that to happen in any state in Nigeria because the United States that allows it in the country is paying dearly for it, which is why someone would go on a killing spree. The only solution is to stop the insurgency in this country, it was never like this. Legalising arms cannot solve the problem.”

Ebenezer Omejalile, Human rights advocate, “Nigeria is gradually marching to self-destruction with the type of leaders leading the people. Where did the Constitution say that the governed should pick up arms and defend themselves against terrorists? The governor has shown incompetence. With the rate of insecurity, a sitting governor is asking those who elected him to protect them, to do the job. What did he do with the security votes in the last five years? He should engage the military instead of making such a reckless statement publicly.”