By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki exchanged warm pleasantries first time in a long time on Saturday at Eid-el Kabir Ilorin, a development that drew thunderous applause from thousands of worshippers.

Shortly after arriving the Eid ground in company of his elder brother and Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, the Governor rose from his seat to exchange pleasantries and Eid felicitations with co-worshippers on the same roll, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former PDP National Chairman Kawu Baraje; and former Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Alfa Belgore, amongst others.

Worshippers in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, turned out en masse to observe the 2-rakat Eid-el Kabir prayer, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq clearly setting the ground for a peaceful atmosphere with his open exchange of pleasantries with leading opposition figures.

The prayer which was held under heavy security was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

Inspite of the presence of politicians from various political parties, political slogans, dancing and singing in honour of any political office holders or political office seekers were disallowed at the Ride praying ground and it’s vicinity.

In a brief interview with reporters shortly before leaving for the palace to pay homage to the Emir, the Governor said he was glad about the peaceful Eid.

“We thank God that we had a peaceful Eid. My message to Nigeria is about peace. As long as we have peace, our country will prosper and progress. We should all work for peace always. That is my Eid message,” he told reporters.

The Eid prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu, who thereafter slaughtered sacrificial ram which symbolised the height of the Eid rites.

In his sermon the Chief lmam adised Muslim faithfuls to allow lesson in Eid-el-Kabir celebration radiate in their activities by being obedience at all times.

Also at the Eid was the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, accompanied by a retinue of royal chiefs and kakaki-blaring traditional guards.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs,

Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in his remark charged muslim faithful to sustain their religious obligations of living in peace and harmony wuth their fellow human beings.

The monarch added that they should not involve in any action that can cause disunity among members of the society.

According to him, “I thank almighty Allah for the increased mutual under and spirit of co-operation and love among our people, especially among our leaders.

“I thank all the people of my Emirate for maintaining the traditional peaceful coexistence and harmony for which Ilorin Emirate is unique and reputed.”, the monarch said.

In his sallah message, the Kwara Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Hakeem Lawal in an interview advised Nigerians- to imbibe the virtue of humility and obedience exemplified by prophet lbrahim

The Governorship candidate who is the son of former Gov Mohammed Lawal urged politicians to always fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate for more development to be attained.

“Politicians should endeavour to make nessary sacrifices for the Development of our country by honouring our pledges when we made it as there is always a reward for any sacrifice”, he said.

Lawal advised politicians to always pursue how to make the nation’s greater to further improve the country’s image for more Development to be attained.