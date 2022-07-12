.

For Peace Mass Transit (PMT), the commitment to quality and convenient transportation services for travellers has always been the utmost priority. But in the course of this, the company has come across several heartwarming stories of passengers-turned-life partners. One such is the love story of Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Chukwugozie.

The lovely couple, hailing from Enugu and Abia states, met while both using Peace Mass Transit to travel from Gariki to Nsukka on December 12, 2020. Well, friendship and love brewed, which ultimately led them to have their introduction ceremony on September 5, 2021 and their traditional marriage on October 2, 2021.

To top up the joy and celebration, the lovely couple welcomed a set of twins earlier last month, June 2022, and had their children’s dedication ceremony on the 19th of the same month in Abia state. Upon invitation, Peace Mass Transit Aba branch’s manager and PRO were there to grace the occasion. On behalf of the company, they gifted the babies the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50,000).

Peace Mass Transit will continue to look forward to more heartwarming stories like this, whether of love, friendship, or some other connection that ended up continuing long after the journey with PMT ended.