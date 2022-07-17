By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senate minority leader, and head of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate, Philips Aduda, has urged the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Demola Adeleke, to use his time in office to justify the confidence of the people of the state.

Aduda charged the Governor-elect to use his enormous goodwill, experience, expertise and undisputed capacity to ensure a people-based and development-oriented programs that will bring development, happiness and fulfilment which have painfully eluded Osun State under the failed APC administration in the State.

The Senate minority leader said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He described the emergence of Adeleke as Osun State governor elect as a new dawn in the history of the state.

Aduda further told Adeleke that “your “reverberating victory over a sitting State governor underpins your undisputed popularity across the state and reinforces the confidence the people of Osun State repose in you as the leader with the much-desired drive, passion and capacity to rescue, redirect and rebuild their State at this critical time.”

The Senate minority leader said Adeleke’s success on the platform of the PDP “also underlines the widespread popularity of our great Party, the PDP, not only in Osun State but also in the South West geo-political zone and the nation at large.”

Aduda further said, “The loud rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun governorship election is a pointer to the humiliating defeat that awaits it in the 2023 Presidential election given the overwhelming popularity of the PDP.”

He further charged the Governor-Elect to, “in line with the manifesto of our great Party,” embark on such programs that will bring succour to the ordinary people.