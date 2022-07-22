By Olayinka Ajayi

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that once the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, pacifies Governor Nyesom Wike he would be pacified.

In spite of the recommendation of the PDP selection committee, Atiku picked Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate instead of Wike, who came second in the PDP residential primaries.

While fielding questions on a monitored interview on Arise Television ‘Morning Show’, Ortom, who said he and other aggrieved stakeholders would not leave the PDP, stressed the need to ‘discuss’ and iron issues with Wike.

His words: “One thing I want to assure you is that we are not going to defect to any political party, and Governor Wike in particular has been very instrumental to the growth of our party. So Wike is the anchor man, we discussed this matter in our meeting in London and we all agreed that we are not leaving the party. But let there be due process and the need for everybody to be carried along. Since the emergence of PDP in Nigeria, Wike has been there. Even some of us, because of the injustice done to me I left for APC until APC started dancing in the wrong direction, we returned to the PDP.

“Wike was instrumental in my coming back to the PDP. Our presidential candidate at a time left because he was not satisfied. Our National Chairman today left for another party but Wike remained in PDP. So it is a big factor. I have always said that power belongs to God.

“Some of us believed in the Southern President, he contested because we thought he was the right candidate but he did not get and the issue of vice President came, I was one of the people that was able to convince Wike that half a loaf is better than none.

“You wanted to be President but God did not make it happen, there is nothing wrong in asking to be the vice president. Unfortunately this did not work but I think the leadership of the party needed to do the needful to reach-out to him immediately to pacify him because at the end, you need everybody to be around you. “Today, we have not concluded election, it is just primaries, there is a candidate, we are still going into election so we need everybody to be carried along but the good thing about the PDP family is that we are still members of the PDP, we are working together, and we look forward that the leadership of the party would do the needful and bring all of us together. Thank God, our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reached out to me to further persuade Governor Wike that he’s coming to see him. They will sit down together and discuss. If that is done, that is the end of it.”

Ortom, who stated why he was not at the PDP Osun State Governorship Election mega rally, last Thursday, commended the Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He said: “I was not around; I travelled for a programme that was planned over three months ago. So I had to go to the UK, and the US. But I had to meet with Governor Wike in the UK. I also met with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. That provided an opportunity for us to brainstorm on what was happening back home in our party the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party).

“I am happy that Osun people spoke, they did not just speak, they spoke for Nigerians. I can assure you what you saw in Osun is what is going to be translated in all elections as we move on in 2023 because Nigerians are fed-up about excuses on insecurity, economy, social life, and everything that would add value and make things work.”