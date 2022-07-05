A PDP Chieftain, Chief Okwudili Abraham has praised the Supreme Court Judges for trashing the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday that it was wrong for the President to have accented to the original legislation and now wanted to go back through the route of the court to invalidate a section of the law.

Recall, that the Supreme Court in Abuja has struck out a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, seeking to void the provision of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

A seven-man panel of the Justices led by Justice Muhammad Dattijo held that the suit constituted an abuse of judicial process.

The apex court held that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit and that the president was not the rightful person to have brought the suit before it.”

‘’The Supreme Court has done marvelously well on the judgment because the President cannot approbation and reprobate which has been the characteristics of this APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari. They are not certain; they abuse the rule of law in the country.

‘’We are happy that, we can see checks and balance in this issue, and we wish the judiciary could do more of this,’’ Okwudili said.