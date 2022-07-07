By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Arch. Idris Salman has tasked the people of his constituent to embrace the ADC to deliver the needed change for them.

Arch. Salman said the state has witnessed the two major parties, APC and PDP in power; and both parties failed; stressing that the two major party can no longer serve the people.

Salman who stated this in Lokoja yesterday while meeting with his kinsmen residing in the state capital said the ADC is the most credible alternative political party that can produce visionary representation in the 2023 general election.

He said the only credible House of reps member from the state was the member representing Yagba Federal constituency, Leke Abejide who has set a template for him to follow when he (Salman) is elected.

“The performance of the only ADC Reps member in the state has made the party not only sellable but has endeared many prominent personalities to identify with the party and its vision.”

He also said as a show of solidarity, the reps members has extended the payment of WAEC and NECO fee that he has been carrying out for the past five years to Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

“The mapping of secondary school student in Kabba and Ijumu councilareas has already been concluded. The APC reps member, Leke Abejide will be paying the WAEC fee for the next five years.

“With this, we have no excuse but to deliver when we get elected too. ADC is a strong political party that has stood the test of time and remains a grassroots oriented party. The ruling party APC and the main opposition party PDP can no longer serve our people.”

Salman urged his constituents to give the ADC a chance to provide credible representation for the people to benefit just like the Yagba people are enjoying under Leke Abejide.

He also disabused the mind of the people that voters cards gotten before 2011 election has expired, “Let me hint you that voters cards does not expire. It is pure lies.

“I therefore urge you, especially youths to get involved and participate actively in all electoral processes to have a say in government at all levels.

The ADC Reps candidate also encouraged those without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to get registered and acquire PVCs to vote at the 2023 general polls, said aside being their Civic responsibility, it is the only way to ensure that credible people are voted into position of leadership.