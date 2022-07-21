By Prince Okafor

Agency banking platform, under the umbrella of CrowdForce, Payforce, has partnered WellaHealth, a health tech business to provide health coverage for over one million Nigerians through its 30,000 agents working across the country. This covers people in the informal sectors and rural areas including the unbanked and underhanded living in these communities and using Payforce’s services.

The company noted that about 97 percent of Nigerians pay from their pocket when they fall sick, thus putting an undue burden on the finances and disposable income of Nigerians.

CrowdForce’s Head of Business Development and Partnership, Nurudeen Habu, stated that the partnership will show its agents and numerous customers that the firm is committed to a healthy workforce, and committed to designing ways to protect agents and customer’s earnings, by partnering with WellaHealth, to provide the health plans.

The company’s Marketing & Communications Lead, Joseph Okoroafor, said: “This partnership is part of WellaHealth’s roadmap to work with firms and businesses interested in bringing quality health cover to their employees and customers so as to reduce out-of-pocket payment for healthcare at a very low cost.”