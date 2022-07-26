By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With Nigeria’s economy being at its lowest ebb coupled with frightening insecurity and hunger, Former Director General, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Prof Habu Galadima, said the panacea to these issues lies in patriotic and nationalistic citizenry to salvage the economy from its precarious situation.

Galadima made the assertion in his review of a book titled Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions and Economic Development of Nigeria, authored by Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi.

The public presentation and launching of the Book will be on July 28,2022, in Enugu, capital of Enugu State.

The 238-page book is structured into 15 Chapters covering a wide range of salient issues around the main theme.

He said: “There is a growing concern among scholars about the unenviable status of the economic condition of Nigeria.

“Many economic thinkers have attributed this to a wide range of factors such as lack of patriotism, weak institutions, poor socioeconomic and physical infrastructure to drive development and a host of others.

“A book entitled ‘Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions and Economic Development of Nigeria’ has made a bold attempt at expanding the frontiers of the debate over the slow pace of economic development of Nigeria.

“The author, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi has articulated the thesis of his book in the context of lack of effective policy and strategy to fuel the spirit of patriotism and institutions to drive economic development in Nigeria.

“Dr. Ogbonna’s book is coming at a time Nigeria is passing through great challenges generated by the COVID-19 across the globe. The economies of most countries of the world have been badly affected by this global Pandemic.

“The book is diagnostic and prescriptive in nature. The concept of economic patriotism as operationalized in the book can respond effectively to the multitude of challenges Nigeria is currently contending with.

“Patriotic and nationalistic citizenry would not want to do anything that can undermine the health of Nigeria. The book is written in simple and comprehensible language. It is a must-read for all patriotic Nigerians.



“The author articulates the view that public relations can be used as strategic instrument for driving both domestic and foreign investments to grow the Nigerian economy. It can also be used for effective international relations of Nigeria.

However, he expressed hope that, “Nigeria stands to gain a great deal from the strategic use of public relations to bring about national growth and transformation.”

Referring to Chapter nine of the book, he said addresses strategic economic institutions of foreign investment inflows to Nigeria.

“The author identifies these institutions as Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, and others.

“All these institutions are strategic in the drive for foreign investment to Nigeria.

“The book frowns at the humongous use of hard earned foreign exchange in the name of hunting for foreign direct investment when the Diaspora Commission and Nigerian Citizens Overseas can be conveniently used toward this end”, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on why the Book was written, the author, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, explained that his inspiration came on the grounds of his study and living in Japan, where citizens are very patriotic and innovative.

Oyeisi dedicated the book to various schools of economic thought for their contributions to the development of economic theories and applications and recognized the contributions of the Nigeria’s founding fathers and their patriotic zeal.

He said the Book was a dream come through as it would contribute to activities by promoting economic patriotism.

He said: “After reflection on Nigeria’ s economic developmental aspirations and challenges, as an economist, I became convinced that the low level of patriotism in Nigeria is the major cause of our economic development and technological progress.

“I became passionate on the need to promote patriotism in Nigeria. In Nigeria we pay more allegiance to our tribes and religion and religion and tribes can only exist because there is a country.

“So this book is about the need to develop policy framework and strategy for the promotion of patriotism in Nigeria as a prerequisite for strong institutions that will lead to economic development.”

He said the Book is to address main issues affecting the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

“The main issues are patriotism, strong institutions, and economic development. Patriotism of the citizens is obligation and only strong institutions enable economic growth and development.

“Most of Nigeria’s insecurity are caused by lack of economic security of the citizens”, he asserted.

Speaking on recommendations to tackle the issues raised in the book, especially now, a new administration will be on the saddle of leadership come 2023, he said, patriotism should be revived, restored and practiced as a way to solve a whole lot of problems pressurizing the economy and unity of Nigeria.

“We need to bring issues of patriotism to center of our national discuss. Recommendations are for Nigerian citizens to be more patriotic, that is: to love their fellow citizens and to love their country.

“Most importantly, elites must show example towards being patriotic.

“Governments to develop policy framework for promotion of national value system of patriotism in family, society, society, governance, and in the country.

“Since strong institutions are prerequisite for economic development, Nigeria to evaluate, establish, strengthen strategic institutions that will drive the country’s economic development aspiration”, he stated.

