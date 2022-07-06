Profit-making is hardly enough to run a successful skincare and beauty spa according to founder and CEO of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, Mimi Whyte Femi.



“Majority of entrepreneurs in the sector have either a personal beauty-challenge experience while growing up or have a lifelong passion for the beauty interests, which propelled them to fill a need and consequently found a skincare and beauty business,” she said while speaking during a live chat on the Instagram page, @skintherapybeautyandspa.

According to her: “I have always had a passion for this. I derive an inner joy in helping everyone treat or solve their skin issues. While growing up, I used to help my sisters, aunties or friends get products for their acne. That was where my passion came from. And today, it is the driving force of my business pursuits.”

Continuing, she added: “I also started this business because I once battled acne for a long time and my parents bought different products and tried everything in the books for me that didn’t work. Eventually, I researched and then was able to produce a product that cleared my face. That is to tell you that I understand the frustration that comes with it.”

The Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa boss who is an international certified therapist, avowed that she derived pleasure from seeing the satisfaction on the face of patrons. “I have lost count of clients who gave me Thank-you gifts as a way of appreciating me for restoring their confidence,” she said while further asserting that service industry where service perfection is taken for granted.

“While we are making good profit as a business entity, we are equally motivated by the number of people, not less than five million globally, who are enjoying clear healthy skins and are thankful for our effort,” Mimi Whyte Femi stated.