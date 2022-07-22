.

...matters are being addressed – Head Master

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Parents of Tricia Academy Nursery and Primary School, Abakaliki, Tuesday expressed displeasure over what they described as “an unwholesome extortion” being perpetrated by the school Management against them.

They further listed poor hygiene practice by the Caregivers, lack of portable water and power within the school environment, imposition of unapproved levies on parents, inability of the School Management to cooperate with parents, among others as some of the problems facing the school.

According to the parents, they will withdraw their children from the School, if nothing urgent was done to address the ugly situation.

The last straw that broke the back of the Camel, was when the school Management allegedly compelled non-graduating pupils to pay graduation levies or risk not writing their examination.

The parents who were in their numbers at the school’s gate in protest against these anomalies, explained that they would no longer accept any form of extortion as the right thing needed to be done to enhance the policy of teaching and learning in the State.

One of the messages allegedly sent to the Parents from the school said: “Good afternoon our esteemed parents. The school management wish to appreciate you for your support to our children. Please, be informed that graduation levy payment is mandatory for both graduating and non graduating classes and any child that fail to pay both the graduation and examination levy will not write the promotion examination that is coming in two weeks time. Please try and pay before the exam starts. Thanks.”

In an interview with Newsmen in Abakaliki, one of the Parents whose children attends the School, Mr. MacDonald Oti expressed displeasure over the inability of one of his children to write his examination due of the draconian policy of the school.

“They made the payment of graduation levy compulsory for graduating and non graduating pupils and threatened any child who did not pay will not be allowed to write the exam.

“And yesterday, many kids including mine did not write when one of the most cardinal Educational policies in the 21st century is geared towards ensuring that children of school age don’t stay home at all cost.”

Another Parent, Joseph Uche Odo explained that: “My kids had paid their school fees in full. Exam levy in full. Bought all the books. Attended all the classes, and yet they were denied access to the exam hall owing to the instruction of the owner of the school.

“Why kids were traumatised as they could not join their classmates. They cried up until we came to pick them. Such kind of imposition should have been mentioned to parents in a PTA meeting but they intentionally refused to convene one as at when due.”

Also, Mr. Michael Ikechukwu, a parent blamed the school Management for its inability to convey a meeting aimed at resolving all the issues raised by the Parents.

“They only sent out notification for an emergency meeting when they realised they could have issues yesterday; asking the parents to attend a meeting by 9am when they should be in their respective offices. This is intentionally so to ensure we don’t have a full house.

“Parents are hardly given opportunity to speak in meetings as they plant prearranged contributors to speak in their favour. They don’t implement resolutions. So many parents are angry as we speak and they’ll be at the meeting.”

In a reaction, the Headmaster of the School, Mr. Alphonsus Igwe explained that all the sundry issues raised by the parents were been addressed.

According to him, those children who couldn’t write their examination yesterday were going to write today.

“We have called for an emergency meeting as no stone will be left unturned in order to resolve these differences. I will also suggest that you talk with the proprietress on this matter.”