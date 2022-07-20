…describes her as woman of substance

By Adeola Badru

The House of Representatives member from Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has commiserated with the Adebiyi’s family and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) on the demise of the APC Oluyole women leader, Alhaja Adebiyi Rashidat Adenike.

The deceased passed on after a brief illness on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The reps member in her condolence message yesterday said: “Words may not be enough to express my heartfelt sorrow on the passing of a woman of substance, Alhaja Adebiyi, whom we all call Ashake.”

“Ashake was an Amazon and an APC stalwart; before her death, she was the Women Leader in Oluyole Local Government and a very supportive ally of our party ideals.”

“Ashake Ade ha! I can’t imagine this. We spoke on Sunday. You were hale and hearty. Today, Tuesday you have gone to be with the Lord. ASHAKE a woman of substance, a woman of loyalty, my sister, my friend, my woman leader, you will forever live on in our memories, I will miss you; Oluyole will miss you. Rest in peace with the Lord.”

“He is forever on the throne. Alhaja Rashidat Adenike Adebiyi. Ashake Ade, a woman of substance Sun re.”

She expressed thoughts of comfort and condolences to Mrs. Adebiyi’s grieving family and the entire APC family in Oyo State, describing her death as a colossal loss.

“You are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts,” she ended.