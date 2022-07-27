By Adeola Badru

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State, has denied the report that the polytechnic is yet to commence academic activities in line with the directives of the Federal Government.

The institution, in a rejoinder made available to Vanguard, quoted that the management team of the polytechnic had worked assiduously to ensure that the institution commences activities as early as practicable.

The rejoinder reads: “A REJOINDER TO THE REPORT CARRIED BY THE NATIONONLINENG.NET AND THE NATION NEWSPAPER ON JULY 15TH 2022 WRITTEN BY SANNI OGUNMODEDE”

“This piece is unequivocally meant to shed light on the state of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State and also a reaction to a publication purportedly written by one Sanni Ogunmodede and published by the Nation Newspaper on July 15, 2022.”

“It is pertinent to remind us that the Federal Government established Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Oyo State in February, 2021, followed by the appointment of the Management Team in March of the same year. Since then, the Management Team had worked assiduously to ensure that the Institution commences activities as early as practicable.”

“Following the budgetary provisions made for the Institution in the year 2022 National Appropriation and the subsequent gradual releases of fund, the Institution has commenced operation at the National Youth Development Centre (NYDC), Iresapupa in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, being one of the two temporary sites approved by the Federal Ministry of Education for the take-off of the Institution. This is to ensure that the first set of students are admitted for 2022/23 Academic Session.”

“Following the directive of the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in a meeting at the NBTE Liasion Office, Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday 17th June, 2021, that all the newly established Federal Polytechnics, in the country should obtain security reports on the locations of the institutions as a result of the prevailing security situation in the country, the second approved Temporary Site which is Baptist Secondary School, Ajaawa, has a serious security issue.”

“The Management obtained a report from the State Intelligence Bureau titled: “SECURITY REPORTS ON THE FIVE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AREAS IN OGBOMOSO ZONE OF OYO STATE”. On Ogo Oluwa Local Government area, where the Baptist Secondary School, Ajaawa, is located, the report specifically stated that.”

“All towns and villages in this local government are habitable and security friendly for now except AJAAWA town, the administrative headquarters of the local government who are currently embroiling in chieftaincy crisis that had resulted to kidnapping, arson, killings, rituals and hostile to security operatives.”

“This Ajaawa town is boundary with Oyo and Osun states, the availability of thick forest in the area contributed to the upsurge in criminal activities and to expose new students and staff to this unfriendly environment will strongly make them vulnerable to attacks.”

“The security implications of the above report have, on several occasions, been explained by the Rector as well as the Chairman of the Governing Council and to the Royal Father of the town.”

“In line with the Federal Government directive that the Capital Expenditure of the Institution should be utilized for the development of the Permanent Site, the Management has secured all the necessary approvals while waiting for the release of funds. Indeed, in a matter of few weeks’ time, it is hoped that physical developments will commence at the Permanent Site of the Institution at Ayede.”

“The first batch of the pioneer staff of the Institution have been employed. Their recruitment was done in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations and in compliance with due process. The Management also secured the approval of all the supervisory Federal Government agencies on the exercise as well as letter of compliance.”

“The Management is also planning to start some departments of the Institution in the Permanent Site of the Institution at Ayede as soon as practicable. This is intended to convince the people of the host Local Government Area (Ogo Oluwa Local Government, Oyo State) that the Management is duly committed to the implementation of the Federal Government decision of siting the Institution in Ayede community.”

“However, for this Management decision to come to fruition, there is need for the Ogo Oluwa Local Government Authority to approve the request of the Ayede Community to relocate the students of the Community Grammar School, Ayede currently located on the Permanent Site of the Institution to another place. We therefore use this opportunity to appeal to the Local Government Chairman to do the needful so that the facilities can be deployed to the use of the institution by September.”

“The Management wishes to state it categorically that the Institution will never succumb to nor be dragged to local politics, unholy and unhealthy rivalry that can distract the Management’s attention from the pursuit of the goal of the Federal Government for the establishment of the Institution in Ogbomoso land.”

“We also want to appeal to our friends in media not to allow themselves to be used to carry negative unverified reports about our Institution due to personal gains. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to inform the entire public that our Institution has commenced operations while our doors are widely open to all media men and women of integrity to interact with us and confirm their facts for balanced reporting.”

“On a final note, it is our believe that the primary duty of a journalist is not to deliberately mis inform and mislead the public but rather to provide them with factual information that will assist them to take informed decisions on vital issues of interest to them.”

“To sum it all up, please disregard the said publication by Mr. Sanni Ogunmodede for it is nothing but mere conjectures.”