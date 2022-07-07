By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING notice of allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the embattled deputy governor of Oyo State, 23 members of the House of Assembly, yesterday, passed a motion directing the state’s Chief Judge to appoint a 7-member panel to investigate the allegations and report back to it in three months.

The motion was jointly sponsored by the Majority Leader, Mr. Sanjo Adedoyin, and Mr. Akintunde Olajide.

While reading the motion, the majority leader noted that up till now, the deputy governor had not responded to the copy of the allegations served him by the House.

The motion reads: “With this development, the House needs to invoke the provision specified in Section 188(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“In accordance with the provision of section 188(4) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to request the Chief Judge of Oyo State to appoint panel of 7 persons of unquestionable integrity to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan and the panel to report its findings to the House within 3months of its appointment.”

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin said the issue was no more in the House as it has been handed over to the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola.

Ogundoyin said: “We have no say whether the State Deputy Governor is guilty or not. The issue will be determined by the 7-member to be constituted by the Chief Judge.”