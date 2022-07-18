By Dayo Johnson

The Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun has vowed to dislodge criminals from the state forest reserves terrorising the people of the state.

The state commander, Àdetunji Adeleye, said in Akure, the Ondo state capital that criminals who operates in the state invade the state from border towns, operate and then retreat. Adeleye said “What we observed in the last few months is that these attackers operate outside Ondo State, they come into the border towns, operate and retreat.

“So we contacted the security agencies in Edo and Kogi States which are the major areas where they retreat and they have agreed to cooperate with us,” he explained.

“In a couple of days from now, a major onslaught is in the pipeline to completely clear the forest reserves within the boundaries of Ondo-Kogi and Ondo-Edo so as to dislodge these criminals from our farmlands.”

Adeleye added that “It is aimed at strengthening the operational capability of Ondo State Security Network Agencies (Amotekun Corps) and will transcend into greater synergy with all mother security agencies in the state. All these are aimed at ensuring that adequate security is emplaced within the state.