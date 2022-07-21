.

*Begs federal government for take-off fund

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Wednesday, disclosed that over N80 billion has been expended on the establishment of King David University of Medical Sciences located in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

The goverrnor,speaking during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, in Abuja, also solicited for a take-off fund for the university.

“We are soliciting for take off fund. That university; we have sunk over N80 billion in it. If it is done by any other agency, I am sure that N150 billion cannot do it. I am not boasting about that,” he said.

He also stated that his reason for the visit was to congratulate the executive secretary for the new job which was based on his exemplary job to the country, adding that his appointment as the TETFund boss will bring huge transformation to the Fund.

“I am here to congratulate my brother for there promotion based on the job he has done for the country and to thank him for the exemplary public service.

“Whenever you call him, he picks and it is not because I am governor. The ordinary people are passing through a lot of challenges and if they can’t get, at least, they should get hope and the only way they can get hope is when you respond to them because you are answerable to them.

“I say to him to do everything he can to fast track projects because of the issue of prices in the market and he has started to address that and I am very happy about that,”he said.

The governor,”Having work in the ministry of works, I know it is top priority for him. There is no price that is constant in this country within the period of 60 days so since he has started, it means we will definitely succeed.”

“I am also here to thank him for the work he is doing in the new seven universities, which one is in my state. The President graciously named the university after me. I am here to say thank you to him. We also have interventions for the university.

“Before I could ask,the executive secretary had written a letter requesting that the university come up with proposal. That is how it ought to be. Before now, you have to beg and wait and the project of one year, will take up to two years. It shouldn’t be so. I am very happy with what they are doing for us and what they will still do for us,” he said.

Responding, the executive secretary commended the governor for the many transformation he has brought to the state, adding that the governor has become a standard bearer for measuring public service.

“I want to make bold to say that the executive governor of Ebonyi State is one governor the whole country is proud of,seeing the transformation that has taken place in the state. We all know what the state was in years of its standing, both within the Southeast and even the entire country. That’s one of the disadvantaged states in terms of infrastructure and educational facilities.

“But with the transformation that we witnessed under the leadership of his excellency, everybody is taken a cue. It has become a standard bearer for measuring public service and even the delivery of the dividend of democracy as it is captured,”he added.

He added that the president was impressed with the structure put in place by the governor in the new Medical Sciences University.