By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – ABOUT seven million Nigerians are currently blind, the National Optometric Association, NOA, has said.

The organisation also said Nigeria presently has close to 50 million persons that have some form of visual disability or the other, limiting their ability to work, learn or play.

At a media conference it held in Abuja, Wednesday to herald activities lined up for its 45th Annual Conference, Vision Expo and Annual General Meeting, holding in Abuja from Thursday, NOA speaking through its president,Dr Obinna Awiaka,noted that “80% of the causes of blindness and visual disabilities across the world are avoidable” adding that “they can either be prevented or treated.”

“Nearly 300 million people are blind across the world, about 90% of them live in developing countries and nearly seven million of them in Nigeria.

“The percentage of people living with visual disabilities across the world is almost 40%.

“Nigeria has close to 50 million persons that have some form of visual disability or the other, limiting their ability to work, learn or play. 80% of the causes of blindness and visual disabilities across the world are avoidable; they can either be prevented or treated,”it said.

NOA,the umbrella association of all licensed optometrists in Nigeria numbering over 5000 across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the representative all Optometric interest groups in Nigeria; is holding the event with a theme:”Leveraging Partnership to Transform Optometry and Eye Care I’m West Africa.”

Açcording to NOA,the resources needed to tackle causes of blindness and visual disabilities across the world “is about 15% of what we stand to gain in productivity per annum if we effectively fight blindness, where these persons work at optimal capacity.”

It lamented that,”The massive brain drain of eye care professionals and other health care professionals from Nigeria to other countries has worsened the burden of blindness statistics in the country and this calls for urgent attention from all stakeholders, if we do not hope to experience a blindness pandemic.”

To this end,NOA called “on the government to urgently address the issues surrounding the plight of healthcare workers in Nigeria, in order to give the country a fighting chance to avoid this impending blindness epidemic.”

“Eye care at all levels of healthcare especially primary eye care needs maximum attention in order to ensure that more people are reached”, it said, adding that:” Employment of more optometrists will go a long way to help achieve this.”

“As eye care professionals, we will continue to give our best to help change the narrative, and we are calling on all potential stakeholders to come join us as we seek to leverage on partnerships to improve eye health care delivery in Nigeria; hence our theme for this programme, ‘Leveraging on Partnerships to Transform Optometry and Eye Care in West Africa”,the organisation said.

NOA said it had provided free eye care services in over 100 locations in Nigeria over the last ten years, reaching over 500,000 persons in the process.

Explaining that,” This has been made possible by its ‘My Sight My Right’ initiative of 2018″, it said it “intend to relaunch this project soon.”

Dr Obinna Awiaka explained that,”The event will include scientific sessions on research findings, innovations and advances in eye care by Optometrists and other major players in the eye care industry”, adding that:”Discussions on eye care delivery issues at all levels of health care; advocacy campaigns on eye health to target audiences as well as discussions on organized optometry practice and training, locally, regionally and globally will be on the front burner.”

“There will be a broad exhibition showcasing of products and services by no fewer than 100 different exhibitors from reputable industries and companies across the globe.

“This will provide a large platform for knowledge sharing, networking, business and acquisition of professional products and technologies to improve Optometry practice and service delivery in Nigeria.

“Exhibitors and participants will also be eligible to make presentations.These annual event also affords Optometrists and other conference delegates the opportunity for socio-cultural understanding of cities and cultures in Nigeria, as well as business and social interactions among others.

“One of the very unique sides of this year’s conference is the NOA Raffle Draw where participants, exhibitors and others who purchase raffle tickets stand a chance to win several prizes during the raffle draw event of the programme,” he further said.