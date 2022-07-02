…Say he was a vibrant legislator

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen.

In a statement signed by the the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday, the caucus described the deceased as a humble, peaceful, dedicated, hardworking lawmaker.

“Our hearts bleed. Indeed, Nigeria has lost a patriot; a vibrant and selfless legislator who remained steadfast in his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

“Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen was a humble, peaceful, dedicated, hardworking and remarkably focused lawmaker; a very kind-hearted and amiable personality who loved Nigerians and stood for the rights and interest of the people.

“As a member of the Edo State House of Assembly and later the House of Representatives, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen selflessly dedicated his time, energy, expertise and resources in the service of the people.

“The death of Ise-Idehen, especially at this critical time when his experience and commitment are needed the most, is a not only a big blow to our Caucus and the entire House of Representatives, but also a personal loss to me. He was a dependable brother, associate and comrade and he will be sorely missed.

“Though we deeply mourn, we draw solace in the fact that despite his ascendancy in political leadership Hon. Ise-Idehen remained a devout Christian and we believe that he now rests in the bosom of the Lord.

“The Minority Caucus commiserates with the family of Hon. Ise-Idehen, the people of Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency as well as the Government and people of Edo State and prays God to console us all on this painful and irreparable loss”, the statement read.

