By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian-born social media comedian and influencer, Kate Dennis popular known as Otweytwey has dedicated her Best African Comic of the year at the 2nd edition of the prestigious Ghana TikTok Excellence Awards 2022 to her husband and followers.

In her acceptance speech, Otweytwey acknowledged her husband for the encouragement, “my appreciation also goes to the hip-pop singer, Enuawere Collins popularly known as C-nero and her teeming followers for the love they share with me and constant support.

“It is a huge honor for me to receive this award for being the best African comic on TikTok. This is for every one of us, my husband and you all my followers, those I called my online family. I did not become a force by standing alone, I got here with your support and help, without you, I would not be standing here and receiving this award.”

Otweytwey is one of the popular and talented skit-makers and content creators on Tiktok. She is known for her delirious contents and ability to put a smile on the faces of her fans.

The Ghana Tiktok Excellence Awards with this year theme ‘Unleashing The Hidden Talents’ is designed to award deserving individuals on the Ghanaian Tik Tok network for their excellence content, success, and impact at the Ghana Entertainment sector, the event which took place at The National Theatre, Accra was anchored by popular Regina Safowaah alongside Foster Romanus.