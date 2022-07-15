Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship Election in Osun state, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has written staff of the commission and its adhoc officials to abide by INEC’s Code of Conduct and Oath of Neutrality.

In the letter, Yakubu said he has assured stakeholders and the people of Osun State that the Commission will not do anything to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

“We have made adequate arrangements for the election. We have promised a level playing field for all. The security agencies have assured us of safety.

“The people of Osun State and Nigerians will understandably hold us to our promise on election day. They will observe our attitude and behaviour from the opening to the closing of polls. They will particularly observe our management of the election results and measure the extent of our adherence to the extant laws through every stage of the electoral process.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have the confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes”, he stated.