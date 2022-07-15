Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has imposed restriction on vehicular movement across the state as part of effort to ensure peaceful election on tomorrow.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji on Friday, he assured people of the state that they should not entertain any fear about tomorrow’s election.

According to him, adequate security is guaranteed for all law- abiding citizens as all security agencies have their operatives on ground to ensure there’s no security breach or breakdown of law and order.

“As a result of this, Governor Oyetola has directed that vehicles coming into the State should ensure that they arrive latest by 10pm tonight. Only vehicles passing through Osun to other states will be allowed free movement.

“Consequently, there will be no vehicular movement tomorrow between 6am and 4pm, except those on essential electoral duties”, it reads..