Professor Wole Soyinka

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said those who “conspired to catapult the slain Bola Ige’s destroyers to unmerited national prominence” have been justly served by the outcome of the Osun governorship election.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to emerge winner of the Osun governorship election held on Saturday.

Soyinka, in a statement, Sunday, said the voice of Ajibola Ige, slain Minister of Justice, resounded from beyond the grave by the All Progressives Congress, APC’s defeat.

“Those who conspired to catapult his destroyers to unmerited national prominence, to insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served,” he declared.

Soyinka said the outcome was a lesson that speaks to other zones of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements.

“One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate.

“If we may adapt a wise saying from the ancients: the beast of burden, nicknamed Equity, ambles its mined course to destination but, sooner or later, that donkey arrives.”