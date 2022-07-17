By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A pro-Atiku/Okowa support group, the Red Cap Movement, RCM, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on his resounding victory in the just concluded Osun state governorship election saying the outcome of poll is a preview of the rejection of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming 2023 general elections.

The RCM in its congratulatory message issued Sunday and signed by the National Coordinator/Convener, Desmond Orisewezie and National Secretary, Hon. Mike Tyoh noted that by the victory “light has indeed come to Osun.”

The Movement also congratulated the people of the state pointing out that the outcome of the poll was a clear indication that the people of Osun had spoken load and clear by taking charge of the state and their future.

Part of the statement read, “the choice of Senator Adeleke over the incumbent APC government that has inflicted poverty and bad governance on the people of Osun is indeed a welcome development that the wider Nigerian population recieved with great ecstasy.”

The RCM further noted that “the defeat suffered by the APC in the Osun polls is a preview of the rejection of the party in 2023 general elections.

“The Movement congratulates our leader and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as well as His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for galvanizing party leaders across the nation to rescue the people from the woes of the incumbent government.”

The RCM posited that “the people of Osun deserve to be celebrated for defying all manner of intimidation, vote buying and interference to enthrone a people oriented leadership that will sail them to prosperity and transformation.”