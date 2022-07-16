Acting Commander-General (ACG), Fasiu Adeyinka, the Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, has commended the electorates for a peaceful conduct at the ongoing Osun gubernatorial election.

Adeyinka gave the commendation during his visit to St. Gabriel Primary School Yemoo, Moore, Ward 3 and 4, Polling Units 003 and 004, on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

He said that the voters were calm, cool and easy going in all polling units visited without any problem.

According to him, the voters are well conducted and with no fear of anything whatsoever.

The ACG appreciated the electorate for heeding their advice and sensitisation campaign to them.

“In fact, since we have been conducting elections, this 2022 election is a good example of a peaceful conduct by the electorates.

“This will repeat itself in the general election, ” he stated.

Adeyinka admonished all and sundry to maintain the peaceful coexistence for election to be free, fair and credible.

Also, the Chairman, Elders Forum of All Progressive Forum (APC), Ife Central Local Government, Prince Felix Awofisayo, commended the electorate and INEC over the peaceful conduct of Osun State Governorship election.

Awofisayo made the commendation at Bishop’s Court, Iremo Ward 11, on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

He said that with the peaceful conduct of the poll observed, there was hope for the state and 2023 general elections.

” The election is peaceful, calm and there is very massive turnout. So, as I am speaking, as of this time, honestly if it goes through like this to the end, then we have hope for this nation.

“So far so good, it’s been peaceful and smooth.

“This is the first time that accreditation and voting would go on very well, it didn’t take me up to five minutes before I was accredited and voted for my right choice.

“The INEC, Ad hoc staff, and security personnel have been wonderful, particularly in my local government.

“In the same vein, a former Ambassador to China, Amb Segun Bamgbetan, said that the election was going on perfectly well,” he said.

Bamgbetan said that people were even surprised at the way they comported themselves in a peaceful manner at the ongoing electoral exercise.

“It means that things are getting better and the youths are waking up, by not allowing politicians to use them for political thuggery, “he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria