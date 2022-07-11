.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of Osun state governorship election on Saturday, July 16, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will tomorrow, Tuesday hold a stakeholders meeting in Osogbo, the state capital.

A statement issued by Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner’s Administrative Secretary, Alani Abdulsalam on behalf of the REC, Professor AbdulGaniy Raji, stated that the meeting is to ensure the conduct of a peaceful and credible election.

The statement tagged; “OSUN 2022 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION STAKEHOLDERS MEETING WITH INEC CHAIRMAN” reads, The final Osun 2022 Governorship Election Stakeholders Meetings, lined up as part of activities for conducting peaceful, successful and conclusive election hold on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Atlantis event centre, Osogbo.

“The meeting will be attended by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, all National Security Chiefs, Traditional Rulers, Chairmen of the Fifteen Political Parties contesting the election and their Candidates as well as important dignitaries across the State”.