…Says he is a very ruthless and an aggressively ambitious politician

…Adds that his thinking is that ageing would have changed the APC National Chairman

…Hails Buhari, Yakubu, IGP, other Security Agencies, Adeleke

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has lampooned the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu over his comment prior to the Osun State Gubernatorial election during the inauguration of the 86-member National Campaign Council for the poll, saying that his utterances are dangerous to the nation’s democracy.

Clark said that he was not surprised at what he described as Adamu’s unguarded statement against the backdrop that he has known the former Nasarawa State Governor since 1979 when he( Clark) was the National Co-ordinator for the Minorities of the South and the Middle Belt, adding that on several occasions, he had wanted to engage in a discussion with the APC National Chairman and discovered that he is a very ruthless and an aggressively ambitious politician.

In a statement in Abuja, the Elderstatesman said that when the late former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu wanted to contest for the Chairmanship of the Plateau State chapter of the Defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), the APC National Chairman had planned to crush Mantu, but the leadership of the party and Stakeholders resisted, adding that it was also during that period that he (Abdullahi Adamu) pushed himself to become the Chairman of the NPN in Plateau State.

According to Clark who is the Leader of the Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, his thinking is that ageing would have changed the APC National Chairman, just as he urged Nigeria leaders to always feel the pulse of the people as well as have a human face.

Clark who hailed President Muhannadu Buhari on the peaceful conduct of the Osun State election, said that as leader of a governing party, he was magnanimous enough to congratulate the winner in an election in which his own candidate was defeated, even as he commended the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, describing him as a man of integrity, conviction and courage.

The Elderstatesman who also commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, who ensured that his officers and men deplored to Osun State conducted themselves professionally and to other security agencies, also expressed my heartfelt congratulations to the Governor- Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke who he described as the hero of the election, just as he congratulated the good people of Osun State who behaved in a very civilised manner which produced peaceful, free and credible results of the election.