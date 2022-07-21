Ayo Adebanjo

…Says he is a very ruthless and an aggressively ambitious politician

Adds that his thinking is that ageing would have changed the APC National Chairman

Hails Buhari, Yakubu, IGP, other Security Agencies, Adeleke

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has lampooned the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu over his comment prior to the Osun State Gubernatorial election during the inauguration of  the 86-member National Campaign Council for the poll, saying that his utterances are dangerous to the nation’s democracy.

Clark said that he was not surprised at what he described as  Adamu’s unguarded statement against the backdrop that he has known the former Nasarawa State Governor  since 1979 when he( Clark)  was the National Co-ordinator for the Minorities of the South and the Middle Belt, adding that on several occasions, he had wanted to engage in a discussion with the APC National Chairman and discovered that  he is a very ruthless and an aggressively ambitious politician.

In a statement in Abuja, the Elderstatesman said that when the late former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator  Ibrahim Mantu wanted to contest for the Chairmanship of the Plateau State chapter of the Defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), the APC National Chairman had planned  to crush  Mantu, but the leadership of the party and Stakeholders  resisted, adding that it  was also during that  period that he (Abdullahi Adamu)  pushed  himself to become the Chairman of the NPN in Plateau State.

According to Clark who is the Leader of the Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, his thinking is that ageing would have changed the APC National Chairman, just as he urged Nigeria leaders  to always feel the pulse of the people as well as  have a human face.

Clark who  hailed President Muhannadu Buhari on the peaceful conduct of the Osun State election, said that as  leader of a governing party, he was magnanimous enough to congratulate the winner in an election in which his own candidate was defeated, even as he commended the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, describing him as a man of integrity, conviction and courage.

The Elderstatesman who also commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, who ensured that his officers and men deplored to Osun State conducted themselves professionally and  to other security agencies, also expressed my heartfelt congratulations to the Governor- Elect, Senator  Ademola  Adeleke who he described as the hero of the election, just as  he congratulated  the good people of Osun State who behaved in a very civilised manner which produced peaceful, free and credible results of the election.

